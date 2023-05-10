The Crooked Road receives grant to help young musicians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crooked Road recently got a grant that will help young musicians playing heritage music.

The Crooked Road is Virginia’s Heritage Music trail - covering 19 counties and four cities in southwest Virginia.

A $1,000 grant given by the Wayne Henderson Guitar Competition will help fund the first, second, and third place cash prizes at this weekend’s Youth Music Festival.

“So this financial stipend that we receive will help subsidize those cash awards. We also provide workshops and jam spaces, but this is a direct effect in helping the youth of the region learn that they can get paid for their for their music,” said Carrie Beck, Executive Director of The Crooked Road.

The music festival is Saturday, May 13 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon. It will feature heritage string music including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and dulcimer.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the competition gets underway at noon.

