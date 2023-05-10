Decreasing clouds today with lower humidity

Cooler, less humid weather arrives today

Several disturbances push through Friday-Sunday

Another round of storms expected for Mother’s Day Weekend

WEDNESDAY

A wedge of cooler air will build into the region allowing for lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday. Eventually clouds will decrease leading us to see partly sunny skies.

Highs make it into the low/mid 70s (seasonable for this time of the year) with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We'll turn drier and less humid Wednesday with highs in the 70s. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We slowly warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week. Drier weather is expected all day Thursday and most of Friday, but a warm front starts to lift into the area that could bring back the chance for some showers and a few storms Friday evening-overnight.

Temperatures warm back up into the low 80s late this week. (WDBJ7)

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

A series of fronts will remain nearby over the weekend. These will pave the way for scattered showers and storm chances for both Saturday and again Mother’s Day Sunday. It’s still a early to determine the extent of coverage and specifics on timing. It doesn’t appear to be rain events that last all day, nor should coverage be severe in nature. Check back for updates!

A front will trigger scattered showers and storms this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

A stronger cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region late Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures through this time period will be well above normal. Saturday looks like (depending how early the rain gets here) we could see highs in the mid-upper 80s for most. Mother’s Day expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

