Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated

RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her nursing license reinstated. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A former Tennessee nurse convicted of homicide involving a medication mix-up wants her license reinstated.

RaDonda Vaught, formerly with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was in Chancery Court on Tuesday.

Vaught’s 2022 court case gained national attention. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the medication mix-up that killed Charlene Murphey in 2017.

The judge in the case sentenced Vaught to three years of probation with her nursing license taken away.

This week, Vaught’s attorneys argued against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The chancellor in the Chancery Court case said everything will be under advisement with a ruling made at some point in the future.

According to officials, Chancery courts focus on equity and fairness rather than the letter of the law.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing is listed as the defendant in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Police Lights
Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Missing Radford woman found safe

Latest News

Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is this weekend
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
Legislative Budget Meeting Held in Danville
Legislative Budget Breakfast Held in Danville
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Pet Talk - May 10, 2023
Pet Talk - May 10, 2023