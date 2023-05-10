George Washington High School celebrates opening of long-awaited track facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new track Wednesday morning.

The $4 million track is the first of many on the path of renovations for Danville Public Schools to come from the 1% sales tax increase that voters approved in 2021.

It is the first track the school has had since the 1980s, giving students a place to host home track meets for the first time in 23 years.

“You can see them today running around and looking excited about their track meet today,” said Dr. Hairston, Danville Public Schools Superintendent. “I think our children oftentimes feel like we’re not listening to them, and this demonstrates we are listening. We do care, and we want you to be the best you can be.”

The students were previously practicing on the football practice field. They can now practice where they play.

“You get used to it,” said Naideea Jones, George Washington High School student. “You get to see it and you get to know you’re running from right here. You get to feel it.”

“A lot of the time, some people’s families can’t go to the away meets,” said Brianna Knott, George Washington High School student. “So, it’ll probably be more convenient for them.”

Averett University started its first ever Track and Field team this year. They along with Galileo Magnet High School will also be able to call this track home.

“When we have a facility like this that we can show to recruits and host really good events, I think it’s going to help us grow a lot faster and try to create a team that can be really successful,” said Kameron Blanding, Averett University Director of Track and Field.

Their first home track meet is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The next series of renovations includes adding a new press box and field house.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.