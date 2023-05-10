Birthdays
Greenbrier Historical Society to host “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour events on June 10

“Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour
“Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) will be openings its doors to the public on Saturday, June 10...

Literally.

Each year, Greenbrier County hosts a weekend of home tour events, giving inside looks into the historical houses of the region. On even-numbered years, the duty falls to the Garden Club, and, on odd-numbered years, it passes to the historical society. The two-day event- known as the “Home Among the Hills” Home Tour- takes numerous people months to plan, and it’s all with the goal of better educating the public.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10, five historical homes in the Muddy Creek Valley of Greenbrier County will be open to the public. This includes a circa 1795 stone home, a log frame home, and a new construction home dating back to the 1860s. While only a few homes are participating, Margaret Hamrbick, Committee Chair of the event, says the GHS has also put together a 60-page booklet with additional information to ensure you don’t miss a single detail. ThE book pairs will “view spots,” which will be located between the five major stops and are marked by a numbered sign.

Saturday’s tour will visit the Arbuckle Fort Preserve to showcase “homes” from a Native American habitat, as well as the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavillion, which is newly restored. The event will also pay homage to the region’s ties to agriculture with an antique tractor and equipment show. Hambrick says the event will be complete with demonstrations and artifacts, thorough history lessons, and, most importantly, activities for the whole family.

“This is a level of history the schools can’t provide,” she shared. “Your local school can’t go this deep into local history. They just don’t have the time, but we can...We can provide this wonderful Saturday for you to bring the kids and grandkids and help them learn what the...local area was like back from the 1600s through the 1950s.”

This weekend of events will begin with an opening reception on Friday, June 9, at the 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia Law Library in Lewisburg.

Tickets for adults are $75 for Friday, June 9, and $30 for Saturday, June 10, when purchased in advance or $40 when purchased the day of. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are discounted at $100 when purchased together. Tickets for children aged 18 and younger are only $10.

All tickets can be purchased here or in person at the North House Museum, located at 814 Washington Street West in Lewisburg.

