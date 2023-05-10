Gun found in Gretna school trash can; student charged

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile is in custody after a gun was found in a school trash can Wednesday.

About 12:45 p.m. May 10, 2023, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received information from Gretna Middle School about a gun inside the school. The School Resource Officer found the gun inside a garbage can.

The investigation led to charges against a student at the school; those charges are Possession of firearm on school property, Possession or transportation of certain firearms by persons under the age of 18, and Pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.