Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Gun found in Gretna school trash can; student charged

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile is in custody after a gun was found in a school trash can Wednesday.

About 12:45 p.m. May 10, 2023, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received information from Gretna Middle School about a gun inside the school. The School Resource Officer found the gun inside a garbage can.

The investigation led to charges against a student at the school; those charges are Possession of firearm on school property, Possession or transportation of certain firearms by persons under the age of 18, and Pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Police Lights
Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Missing Radford woman found safe

Latest News

Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end
Roanoke Could Get New Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke Could Get New Mill Mountain Star
Students Arrested After Threat Against Bedford School
Students Arrested After Threat Against Bedford School
Kaine Calls for School Modernization
Kaine Calls for School Modernization