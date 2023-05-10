Kaine & Warner introduce school modernization legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Finding a fix for aging school buildings in Virginia and across the country is the focus of legislation sponsored by US Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

They’re renewing a measure that would make it easier for school districts to use historic tax credits to help finance improvements.

Current law requires a renovated building to serve a different purpose than its previous use to qualify.

“So we’re trying to make a very slight adjustment that would allow a developer who wants to turn it into a school to get the same tax credit that a developer who wants to turn it into condos would get,” Kaine told reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning.

Kaine said the idea has bipartisan support, and he said it could be a valuable strategy for communities across the country.

