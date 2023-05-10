Lynchburg City Council proposes a youth curfew after recent violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council proposed looking at a possible curfew for teenagers. This comes after 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while he was playing video games in bed.

During the four-hour meeting Tuesday night, members went over a variety of topics, including the introduction of a curfew proposal for minors.

They cited the recent tragedy that took 6-year-old Kingston’s life as one of the reasons. Kingston is the third juvenile killed within the last three months in Lynchburg. All shootings happened within three blocks of one another. Members say this is yet another wake-up call to look into possible solutions and stop the violence.

Councilmen Larry Taylor was the one who started the conversation. He asked his colleagues, the city manager, and the police department to consider looking into a curfew.

Taylor said this comes after watching the surveillance video that shows a group shooting into the home, where Kingston’s life was taken.

“Our city is in trouble,” said Taylor. “If you look at those videos where those young people were shooting, those boys looked like they were young boys. They were younger than 18 years old.”

Taylor said the curfew shouldn’t affect after-school activities or parents enjoying a day out with their children. He also suggested looking at the possibility of not allowing full-face masks to be worn.

Councilmen Martin Misjuns rallied behind Taylor stating they need to stop the violence that’s being mainly perpetrated by teenagers.

“What happened last week, I was there in the morning. Larry called me and asked me to come out there. Seeing his little sisters wailing was...” explained Misjuns. “I don’t miss working in public safety. I’ve seen it too much. We’ve got to do what we can to stop this stuff and keep our citizens safe.”

Lynchburg’s City Manager Greg Patrick responded by saying he has asked the law enforcement community to gather as early as next week. He added they will look at other cities like Roanoke, to see their implementations of a curfew.

Patrick said they will look at multiple solutions and present them on the 23rd.

