Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high speed chase

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the Campbell County crash as a suicide.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m.

A Ford Escape was traveling at high speeds on Route 29 while fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputies. Police say the Ford then veered off the road and crashed in the 11400 block of Wards Rd.

According to deputies, upon approaching the vehicle, the driver was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver has been identified as Matthew T. Weber, 22, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and no law enforcement discharged their weapons.

