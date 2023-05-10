Moonshine & mystery are themes of book by Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The book “Moonshine and Salteens” takes readers on an adventure with some retirees to solve a murder.

The book’s author, Brenda Strickland, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss how she started her journey to become an author, the inspiration for the book, and the overall theme of the book.

Listen in to our conversation and find out why this book will appeal to many readers.

“The Moonshine Express,” an immersive experience that takes visitors back in time to see and hear what life was like during Prohibition times, will be Saturday, May 13 from 10-4 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount.

