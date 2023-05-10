Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Moonshine & mystery are themes of book by Roanoke woman

“Moonshine and Salteens”
By Natalie Faunce
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The book “Moonshine and Salteens” takes readers on an adventure with some retirees to solve a murder.

The book’s author, Brenda Strickland, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss how she started her journey to become an author, the inspiration for the book, and the overall theme of the book.

Listen in to our conversation and find out why this book will appeal to many readers.

The Moonshine Express,” an immersive experience that takes visitors back in time to see and hear what life was like during Prohibition times, will be Saturday, May 13 from 10-4 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Police Lights
Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Missing Radford woman found safe

Latest News

Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is this weekend
Legislative Budget Meeting Held in Danville
Legislative Budget Breakfast Held in Danville
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Blue Ridge Artisan Market is This Weekend
Pet Talk - May 10, 2023
Pet Talk - May 10, 2023
Legislative Breakfast
Virginia lawmakers give legislative update to Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders