Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One student injured in Martinsville school bus crash

School bus and police lights graphic.
School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A student was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash involving a Martinsville City School bus Wednesday morning, according to the school district.

A spokesperson for the district says the rest of the students onboard the bus were safely taken to their school.

The city says the parents of all the students involved in the crash have been contacted by the school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Police Lights
Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI

Latest News

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high speed chase
One man killed in Martinsville crash on Rives Road... 5.9.23
Medical emergency may have led Martinsville man to fatal crash
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Car Overturns in Tinker Creek
Car Overturns in Tinker Creek