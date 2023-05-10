One student injured in Martinsville school bus crash

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A student was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash involving a Martinsville City School bus Wednesday morning, according to the school district.

A spokesperson for the district says the rest of the students onboard the bus were safely taken to their school.

The city says the parents of all the students involved in the crash have been contacted by the school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

