Pulaski County’s Motor Mile Speedway gets new name

Motor Mile Speedway-Rusty Wallace Racing Experience logos
Motor Mile Speedway-Rusty Wallace Racing Experience logos(Rusty Wallace Racing Experience)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski County is now Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

The change is part of the economic development of Pulaski County’s growing tourism industry, according to the county, which says, “Motorsports has changed over time, and so have many of the venues that host it. For the racers and race fans, that is exactly what has happened at the speedway in Fairlawn, Virginia.”

The operation will offer NASCAR and IndyCar drivers by hosting the Superstar Racing Experience Series July 27, 2023. The race will be carried live on ESPN’s Thursday Night Thunder.

“SRX could not have picked a better track in a better community to host the Superstars of Racing, as we are known for having one of the most entertaining short tracks in the country and some of the best race fans in the world,” said Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “This new partnership marks our strong commitment to continue the long tradition of racing here in Pulaski County, and our desire to have our Motorsports Park become one of Virginia’s prime tourism destinations as well as a world-class outdoor sports and event venue.”

Mark Ebert, President and CEO of Wallace Racing Group, said “race fans will have the opportunity to see and experience the thrills of watching superstars of racing maneuver their cars at high speeds with some of the country’s best stock car drivers competing.”

That includes such names as Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, Kyle Busch and Marco Andretti.

“We are excited to work closely with SRX and Pulaski County,” said Ebert. “The SRX Race will be amazing but that’s just the start, we are truly a motorsports park! We have go-karting, IHRA Drag Racing, a world class racing experience and more, the Pulaski County Motorsports Park and the NRV are truly a destination for race fans of all ages.”

The park is home to the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, and features a 1/8th mile IHRA-sanctioned drag strip, a .416 NASCAR-sanctioned paved oval track, and the recent addition of a go-kart track.

