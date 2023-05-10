Radford City Police provides update on search for missing woman

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department has provided additional information about the disappearance of 32-year-old Samantha Jo Pack.

The department says Samantha’s whereabouts are still unknown, but they believe she has dyed her hair from brown to red.

Police say Pack is a black woman, who is 5′3″ tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes.

Sightings of Pack have been reported, but not confirmed by the department.

Anyone with information on Pack’s location is asked to call the Radford City Police Department at 540 731-3624.

