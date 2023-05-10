Birthdays
No weapon found after report of school threat in Bedford

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty High School and Liberty Middle School in Bedford County were put on precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon during an investigation into a reported threat.

A Bedford County Public Schools spokesperson said after the lockdown was initiated that “there is no active threat.” No specifics have yet been released, except that no shots were fired or weapon found.

Traffic is backed up until further notice along Big Island Highway/Route 122 in the vicinity of the schools.

The incident began about 2 p.m. Law enforcement secured all buildings, and school dismissal was scheduled to proceed as normal, according to the school district.

