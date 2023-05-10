Two Roanoke Catholic students commit to college athletics
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students at Roanoke Catholic committed to continue their athletic careers at the next level Tuesday afternoon.
Kyra Leonard has committed to play D1 softball at Elon University this coming school year. The pitcher has a 2.24 ERA and is batted .747
Meanwhile, Peyton Lawrence has committed to the University of Mary Washington’s swim program.
She placed second in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM.
