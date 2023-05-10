Two Roanoke Catholic students commit to college athletics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students at Roanoke Catholic committed to continue their athletic careers at the next level Tuesday afternoon.

Kyra Leonard has committed to play D1 softball at Elon University this coming school year. The pitcher has a 2.24 ERA and is batted .747

Meanwhile, Peyton Lawrence has committed to the University of Mary Washington’s swim program.

She placed second in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM.

