USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Your hometown station has received complaints about sporadic mail delivery in Roanoke.

WDBJ7 reached out to the United States Postal Service with the concerns.

USPS Spokesperson Phillip Bogenberger released the following statement:

“Most post offices are adequately staffed, and delivery routes are covered in the Roanoke area. We have contingency plans when employees are on leave. Still, staffing challenges can arise, which has resulted in brief periods of sporadic mail delivery on a few routes. We thank customers for their continued support and understanding.

The Postal Service has been holding weekly hiring fairs in Roanoke to fill open full- and part-time positions in the area while anticipating where future population and business growth will require additional staff. The Postal Service also recruits candidates through multimedia advertising. We are continually hiring because our customer base is continually growing.

The Postal Service offers employees competitive pay, great benefits, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities. Interested candidates can search open positions and apply at www.usps.gov/careers. The site is regularly updated. Candidates can also apply at one of our hiring fairs, which take place each Wednesday in May from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Virginia Career Works, 3601 Thirlane Road, Ste. 2.”

WDBJ7 did a story in January about staffing shortages affecting mail delivery.

