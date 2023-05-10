Virginia lawmakers give legislative update to Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers joined city and county leaders Wednesday morning for a legislative update.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Legislative Breakfast at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The speakers included Senator Frank Ruff (R-15), Delegates Les Adams (R-16) and Danny Marshall (R-14), and Matthew Hall from the Office of the Attorney General.

Marshall spoke about plans to bring more housing to the area by constructing residential sites similar to industrial sites.

“Our legislators work for the people,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. So, it’s important that our businesses hear directly from the legislators to stay informed and know how to advocate and how to pass that information along to others in the community.”

They added there should be an agreement made on the state budget by the end of the summer.

