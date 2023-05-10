Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia Tech using summer to make repairs to Slusher Hall

Slusher Hall
Slusher Hall(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will be making some improvements to Slusher Hall this summer.

The work will begin Monday to be completed before students move to campus in August.

A pipe burst during this semester flooded parts of the building.

The improvements will be to replace affected furniture with new equipment.

“Our plan is to get in there the day after students move out and to work all the way through August 11, to do some repairs to the building so that we can maintain the quality of all of our residence halls and give students a good living environment to do their work and studies,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

The Board of Visitors approved work for up to $7.5 million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
SPC Outlook for the afternoon.
Clearing overnight as drier air moves in

Latest News

Virginia Western Paralegal Studies Program
Hometown Jobs: Highlighting Virginia Western’s Paralegal Studies Program
MCPS superintendent
MCPS superintendent reflects on first six months
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high speed chase
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M