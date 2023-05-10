Virginia Tech using summer to make repairs to Slusher Hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will be making some improvements to Slusher Hall this summer.

The work will begin Monday to be completed before students move to campus in August.

A pipe burst during this semester flooded parts of the building.

The improvements will be to replace affected furniture with new equipment.

“Our plan is to get in there the day after students move out and to work all the way through August 11, to do some repairs to the building so that we can maintain the quality of all of our residence halls and give students a good living environment to do their work and studies,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

The Board of Visitors approved work for up to $7.5 million.

