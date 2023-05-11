Birthdays
Cadet takes part in 24-hour run for charity

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One Virginia Military Institute cadet is taking part in a 24-hour run around the Parade Field in Lexington to raise money for veterans and first responders.

Ethan Carpenter began his run at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will end at 9 a.m. on Friday.

He’s doing the run to support Operation Enduring Warrior, a nonprofit that helps wounded military and law enforcement veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

If you want to support the cause, you can donate here.

