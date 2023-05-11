Computer science curriculum set to change in Virginia schools by 2026

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is starting the revision process for its K-12 computer science curriculum. A roundtable discussion with educators was hosted at Liberty High School on Wednesday.

Department coordinators are looking for feedback on the existing curriculum and how it can be improved. Educators are looking at possibly including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other advancements we’ve seen into the curriculum.

Because computer science is a growing industry, everyone is encouraged to give feedback on the curriculum standards. VDOE’s computer science coordinator explained they’re looking at materials that will ultimately help students.

”What are some things that would help them be prepared for college or going into the tech field or really just having additional specialized skills for any other industry that they’d like to pursue,” Keisha Tennessee said.

Wednesday’s roundtable in Bedford County was the first of many discussions before the new curriculum is implemented in 2026.

You can submit your public comment about the curriculum here.

