Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Computer science curriculum set to change in Virginia schools by 2026

VDOE is seeking feedback from the public
VDOE is seeking feedback from the public(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is starting the revision process for its K-12 computer science curriculum. A roundtable discussion with educators was hosted at Liberty High School on Wednesday.

Department coordinators are looking for feedback on the existing curriculum and how it can be improved. Educators are looking at possibly including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other advancements we’ve seen into the curriculum.

Because computer science is a growing industry, everyone is encouraged to give feedback on the curriculum standards. VDOE’s computer science coordinator explained they’re looking at materials that will ultimately help students.

”What are some things that would help them be prepared for college or going into the tech field or really just having additional specialized skills for any other industry that they’d like to pursue,” Keisha Tennessee said.

Wednesday’s roundtable in Bedford County was the first of many discussions before the new curriculum is implemented in 2026.

You can submit your public comment about the curriculum here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Police Lights
Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase
Police lights.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke Could Get New Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke Could Get New Mill Mountain Star