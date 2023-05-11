Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Deputies searching for suspect in Carroll County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in connection to an incident that occurred in the Cana area of the county early Thursday morning.

Deputies say warrants have been obtained for the person, but no information has been released about the incident or charges.

Deputies believe the person is contained in a perimeter area in Cana.

The department says to expect a heavy police presence in the area and asks the public to be aware of any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Threat investigation underway at Liberty HS in Bedford County
Two in custody after report of school threat in Bedford
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford woman found safe
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high speed chase

Latest News

Gift Ideas For Mother's Day
Gift Ideas For Mother's Day
Let's Party Creatively plant party.
Roanoke business offers Mothers’ Day gift ideas
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 11, 2023
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies