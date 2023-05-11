Deputies searching for suspect in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in connection to an incident that occurred in the Cana area of the county early Thursday morning.

Deputies say warrants have been obtained for the person, but no information has been released about the incident or charges.

Deputies believe the person is contained in a perimeter area in Cana.

The department says to expect a heavy police presence in the area and asks the public to be aware of any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.