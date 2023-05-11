EARLY YEARS: The Teen Outreach Program helps teens stay on the right track through community service and other activities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -16-year-old Taniya Johnson is a busy young woman, with a variety of interests, including cosmetology.

“Not really the hair part, I really like doing makeup, because you have a little bit more creativity with makeup,” she says.

Johnson also loves her job at a local nursing home.

“I want to do nursing. I love helping,” says Johnson.

Johnson also takes part in the Teen Outreach Program through Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

It nurtures leadership skills through community service and other activities.

“They just help you stay on track with your school -- just how you can do better in your community and stay away from trouble, and I really appreciate it,” says Johnson.

You’ll find Teen Outreach Program kids rolling up their sleeves to help out at places like Angels of Assisi and the Rescue Mission .

“Those types of programming out in the community, they focus on helping young adults learn how to make healthy decision- making skills now, and learning about themselves, so forming their own values, what’s important to them,” says Youth Development Program Manager for Family Services Megan Alpine.

Johnson says the Teen Outreach Program has made a huge and positive impact on her life.

“Because if it wasn’t for the teen outreach program, I feel like I would have been somewhere else where I didn’t need to be,” she says.

Johnson says she hopes more parents will let their kids join the Teen Outreach Program, and others offered through Family Service.

“Give it a try. You never know. You might find a new family here,” says Johnson.

Parents, if you’re interested in getting your son or daughter involved in the Teen Outreach Program, it meets at Family Services on Campbell Avenue in Downtown Roanoke on Tuesday nights from 5 to 6 pm.

You can call 540-563-5316 for more information about the Teen Outreach Program, and other services offered by Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Or, if your child is in need of counseling services, you can call the intake number here, 540-795-4653.

