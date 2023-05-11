Liberty High student charged for threat against school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old student at Liberty High School in Bedford County has been charged for a threat against the school Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, Bryce Snead is charged with “communicate to Liberty High School staff/administration information, knowing the same to be false, as to the existence of a peril of bombing, burning, destruction or damage to a place of assembly, building or structure, or a means of transportation.” The charge is a felony.

One other person, a juvenile whose name has not been released, was also charged in connection with the threat. Specifics regarding that person have not been released, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance saying, “We are not permitted to reference any juvenile or their charges.”

The high school and Liberty Middle School in Bedford County were put on precautionary lockdown during the investigation.

County schools Superintendent Marc Bergin said there was no danger to any student, teacher or staff member, as the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.

