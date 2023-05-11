Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Here @ Home looks at the MARCUS Alert System

Providing a behavioral health response to behavioral health emergencies
(wvlt)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The MARCUS in Marcus Alert System stands for: Mental health Awareness Response and Community Understanding Services Alert System.

Here @ Home welcomes Roanoke County Police Assistant Chief Jimmy Chapman and Mandy Lee, the director of the Marcus Alert and Crisis Intervention Team, to talk about what the community needs to know about this system.

They tell us this is coming to the valley July 1.

Residents will start to see some additional options for mental health response in Botetourt, Craig County, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Vinton. It’s a Joint regional collaboration between all police departments and sheriff’s offices in the greater Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley has five public safety answering point centers (PSAPs) or dispatch centers, that will be changing the way they triage calls pertaining to behavioral health crisis. They will triage them based on a four-level triage system and each level will have a corresponding response.

PSAPs across the state will be transitioning to this way of triaging by 2028. Possible responses include transferring calls to 988 counselors, having mobile crisis therapists respond, and having local co-response therapist and LE officer teams respond.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Health is hiring these co-response therapists who will be embedded in area law enforcement agencies and able to respond to calls for service alongside officers and deputies as part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

Officers/deputies will also have access to these therapists via iPad when they’re not able to respond in person to calls involving a behavioral health crisis.

The whole goal is to provide a behavioral health response to a behavioral health crisis.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Threat investigation underway at Liberty HS in Bedford County
Two in custody after report of school threat in Bedford
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford woman found safe

Latest News

A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination...
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
Covid 19
Va. Department of Health getting rid of COVID app
Helping out the community through clean-up days and other events gives teens confidence and...
EARLY YEARS: Teen Outreach Program helps teens stay on right track through community service and other activities
Volunteers Needed for Hospitals
Volunteers Needed for Hospitals