Lynchburg Police investigating shots fired incident at apartment complex

Police lights.(WPTA)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Timbers apartment complex Wednesday night.

Police say they received several 911 calls at around 9:59 p.m. reporting hearing shots fired at 3230 Old Forest Road and seeing a gray Hyundai Elantra leave the parking lot after the shots were fired.

Police responded and found one apartment and two vehicles were hit with gunfire. The apartment struck had a family inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime.

