Man charged for hit-and-run that injured VDOT road worker

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Washington County man has been charged for a hit-and-run that left a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) employee seriously injured Tuesday.

Virginia State Police say the night of May 9, a VDOT employee was working to remove a tree that had fallen across Woodland Hills Road in Washington County when he was hit with a Chevrolet Cobalt. The driver of the car hit the road worker and the tree. Witnesses indicate the driver momentarily stopped, got out to remove a tree limb that was stuck underneath the car, then drove off.

The VDOT worker, who was wearing a reflective traffic vest, is being treated for serious injuries, according to state police.

During the course of the investigation, state police found the Cobalt parked at a home within a few miles of the crash scene, and its driver, 26-year-old Shawn R. Smith of Abingdon, was charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license (10th offense), and reckless driving. All charges are misdemeanors.

