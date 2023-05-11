Birthdays
Man reported missing from Lynchburg, said to be endangered

Jerry Butler, missing from Lynchburg
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man considered to be endangered.

Jerry Butler, 86, was reported missing at 1 p.m. May 11, 2023, from his home in the 200 block of Old Graves Mill Road. His family says he suffers from dementia, affecting his cognitive abilities.

Butler is white and was last reported seen with a bandage on his right arm, wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, blue shoes with white soles, and holding a jacket. He was seen on Graves Mill Road in the area of Fire Station 8.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

