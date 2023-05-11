Birthdays
Mill Mountain Zoo celebrates Migratory Bird Day

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - World Migratory Bird Day celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Mill Mountain Zoo invites the public to learn more about migratory bird conservation and how you can help. Keeper chats, crafts and face painting are just some of the activities, and you can participate in the zoo’s 8th annual Community Art Show. Animal themed works of art will be hung at the zoo during the duration of the event, and anyone bringing a piece to hang will get free admission.

All activities are included with regular zoo admission.

Watch the video to see the zoo’s Bambi Godkin stop by 7@four to chat up Saturday’s event, and click here for more information.

