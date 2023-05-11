Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke business offers Mothers’ Day gift ideas

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers’ Day is Sunday and if you don’t have an idea of what to give your mom, WDBJ7 has you covered.

Motherly love is unwavering and unconditional. That is why so many show their gratitude on the day with a gift for someone special. It can be a mother, aunt., sister, or mentor.

Let’s Party Creatively owner Dana Long offers a variety of experiences you can enjoy with a loved one. From paint parties, plant parties, or candle-making parties, you can find a little bit of everything.

Long says it doesn’t offer any talent. Oftentimes, they provide pre-traced canvases and wooden cutouts.

Long is pairing up with Twin Creeks Brewpub to host a Succulent Plant Party With Rose Quartz for Mothers’ Day. The event will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

To see other events hosted by the business, click here. For other local Mothers’ Day events hosted by other organizations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Threat investigation underway at Liberty HS in Bedford County
Two in custody after report of school threat in Bedford
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford woman found safe
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high speed chase

Latest News

Gift Ideas For Mother's Day
Gift Ideas For Mothers' Day
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 11, 2023
Deputies searching for suspect in Carroll County
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies