Roanoke business offers Mothers’ Day gift ideas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers’ Day is Sunday and if you don’t have an idea of what to give your mom, WDBJ7 has you covered.

Motherly love is unwavering and unconditional. That is why so many show their gratitude on the day with a gift for someone special. It can be a mother, aunt., sister, or mentor.

Let’s Party Creatively owner Dana Long offers a variety of experiences you can enjoy with a loved one. From paint parties, plant parties, or candle-making parties, you can find a little bit of everything.

Long says it doesn’t offer any talent. Oftentimes, they provide pre-traced canvases and wooden cutouts.

Long is pairing up with Twin Creeks Brewpub to host a Succulent Plant Party With Rose Quartz for Mothers’ Day. The event will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

To see other events hosted by the business, click here. For other local Mothers’ Day events hosted by other organizations, click here.

