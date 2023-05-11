Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Thursday, May 11.

The event is to remember fallen heroes and loved ones ahead of National Police Week.

They will recognize each officer and their family through a remembrance roll call.

The Pittsylvania County administrator will be the guest speaker.

“It’s just a moment we step back in time, never to forget,” said Mike Taylor, Pittsylvania County Sheriff. “They’re the ones who built the foundations here. They served our community with dignity and respect and we want to remember those days.”

They will start the service at Chatham Baptist Church at 6 p.m. and then walk over to the memorial behind the Sheriffs Office.

