Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Thursday, May 11.

The event is to remember fallen heroes and loved ones ahead of National Police Week.

They will recognize each officer and their family through a remembrance roll call.

The Pittsylvania County administrator will be the guest speaker.

“It’s just a moment we step back in time, never to forget,” said Mike Taylor, Pittsylvania County Sheriff. “They’re the ones who built the foundations here. They served our community with dignity and respect and we want to remember those days.”

They will start the service at Chatham Baptist Church at 6 p.m. and then walk over to the memorial behind the Sheriffs Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Threat investigation underway at Liberty HS in Bedford County
Two in custody after report of school threat in Bedford
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school

Latest News

Gretna Middle School
Parents express concerns over gun being found at Gretna Middle School
Law Enforcement Memorial Service To Honor Fallen Officers
Law Enforcement Memorial Service To Honor Fallen Officers
Hometown Eats: Mac and Bob's
Hometown Eats: Mac and Bob's
Migratory Bird Day With Mill Mountain Zoo
Mill Mountain Zoo celebrates Migratory Bird Day