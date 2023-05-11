Stretching your dollar: Kroger offers tips to help stick to a grocery budget

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Filling up a grocery cart is costing everyone more, so to help, Here @ Home took a visit to area grocery stores to hear their tips to save.

Kroger has 68 grocery stores across Virginia, making it a convenient choice for families.

To kick off the grocery shopping, Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Corporate Affairs Manger James Menees recommends getting a Kroger Plus Card. Those cards are available at customer service counters inside the store, or families can make an account online.

Menees said shoppers can find more deals by pairing their accounts with the store’s mobile app.

“To maximize coupons, I suggest our customers take a look at the weekly ad. Each Wednesday, those change. There are new deals to be had, new digital coupons to be clipped,” he said.

On top of coupons, Kroger offers a fuel points program. Every dollar spent gives shoppers 1 fuel point with 100 points adding up to 10 cents off a gallon at the pump.

“Gift cards can get two fuel points for each dollar spent, up to four if you keep an eye out for those coupons online. And then fuel points Fridays are four fuel points for each dollar spent just on Fridays,” Menees said.

During the shopping trip, Here @ Home looked to get ingredients for a stir fry recipe that feeds a family of four. Here @ Home chose chicken as the protein and looked at the difference between name-brand and store-brand options.

Menees said the store-brand options like Heritage Farm can offer better price-per-pound value, helping people save. Additionally, if shoppers cannot afford fresh, always check the frozen and canned protein options as well.

The recipe for the stir fry featured during the shopping trip can be found below.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoon olive oil 1 lb of meat of choice or 2 (14 oz) packages of tofu 1.5 cups of dry rice or 12-14 oz of dry noodles 1 package of frozen vegetables of your choice (~3 cups) Sauce to taste per your preference Optional if budget allows: onions, ginger, garlic for added flavor to taste



Directions:

Dice Protein into bite-sized pieces, chop all vegetables (if using fresh) and prepare all optional ingredients. Cook rice: Add 3 cups of water to saucepan and bring to a boil. Add 1.5 cups of rice. Bring to a simmer and cover. Keep covered and allow to cook for 15-20 minutes until water has dissolved and rice is fluffy. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Add optional ingredients (2 cloves garlic minced, 1 tablespoon of grated ginger, half chopped onion) and cook for 2-4 minutes. Add protein and cook for additional 8-10 minutes until cooked through on both sides (flip halfway through) Remove protein from pan and set aside. Add another tablespoon of olive oil and frozen vegetables. Cook until vegetables have softened, 4-5 minutes. Add protein to vegetables and combine with sauce of choice to taste. Plate on top of rice and enjoy

