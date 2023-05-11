Stretch your dollar: A trip to ALDI

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - We are all feeling it, the cost of everything going up - especially at the grocery store.

Here @ Home looks at ways to help you save money when trying to put food on the table for your family, and this time we head to an ALDI supermarket to talk with the Director of Operations about how they help pass those savings to their customer.

Dave Throckmorton tells us the efficiency of their operations is key to saving customers money. He says their employees are some of the hardest working and most efficient employees in the industry.

Also, he says their business model is different intentionally. For example, their shopping cart process is a one quarter and deposit system. When you show up, you put a quarter in the cart, you use it while you shop, and then when you’re finished, you put the cart back and you receive your quarter back, That he says time and labor cost.

“They don’t spend time wrangling shopping carts in the parking lot,” he says. “That’s just one of many examples. Another big one for us is that our products come from our suppliers and display ready cases. That means our suppliers pack them, they come to us on pallets and our teams put them right on the shelf.”

Watch our story to see some of the other ways you can save while shopping at ALDI.

