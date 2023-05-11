Urgent care center for pets opens in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley’s first urgent care center for pets has opened.

ADR Urgent Veterinary Care is located in the same building as Salem Animal Hospital, but it’s a separate business.

Dr. Rich Bryant told WDBJ7 the urgent care center will help bridge the gap between a standard veterinary practice and an emergency center.

“There’s a lot of demand for it and a lot of need for it,” Bryant said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “And there’s a lot of lower acuity cases that can be seen pretty quickly and get folks home with their pets. And so our goal is to try to be that stopgap.”

Located on West Main Street in Salem, the urgent care center is open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11am to 11pm.

Eventually, Bryant said he hopes to open six days a week.

