Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Urgent care center for pets opens in Salem

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley’s first urgent care center for pets has opened.

ADR Urgent Veterinary Care is located in the same building as Salem Animal Hospital, but it’s a separate business.

Dr. Rich Bryant told WDBJ7 the urgent care center will help bridge the gap between a standard veterinary practice and an emergency center.

“There’s a lot of demand for it and a lot of need for it,” Bryant said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “And there’s a lot of lower acuity cases that can be seen pretty quickly and get folks home with their pets. And so our goal is to try to be that stopgap.”

Located on West Main Street in Salem, the urgent care center is open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11am to 11pm.

Eventually, Bryant said he hopes to open six days a week.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI
Threat investigation underway at Liberty HS in Bedford County
Two in custody after report of school threat in Bedford
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school

Latest News

The Virginia Board of Education has awarded $365 million for school construction projects...
Virginia Board of Education awards $365 million for school construction
First Urgent Care Center For Pets Opens In Salem
First Urgent Care Center For Pets Opens In Salem
Virginia Board of Education Approves Funding For School Projects
Virginia Board of Education Approves Funding For School Projects
Parents Concerned After Gun Found In Middle School Trash Can
Parents Concerned After Gun Found In Middle School Trash Can