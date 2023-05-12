Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.(Covington Latin School)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky student will be graduating high school at 15 years old.

Anthony Brown is moving on from Covington Latin School with plans to attend UC San Diego to study biology.

While his time in high school was shorter than most, he was heavily involved in organizations while maintaining a 4.48 GPA.

During his sophomore and junior years, Anthony served as the student body president and was a member of the National Honor Society.

The 15-year-old also traveled to London and Ireland to study abroad, worked as a summer camp coach for the Cincinnati Reds and has taken piano lessons for 10 years.

Additionally, Anthony received several athletic awards for his school, participating in sports such as varsity baseball, cross country, soccer and swimming.

Anthony will be graduating with 41 other students in his class, 14 of whom are 16 years old.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke

Latest News

VT Graduation
VT Graduation
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
Biden commends Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for collaboration on migration
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for takeoff from Denver International...
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
Caesars temporary casino
A sneak peak inside the Caesars temporary casino in Danville
FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson