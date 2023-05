PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lyndsi Hale with Mountian Lake Lodge joins 7@Four to talk about its upcoming Brewridge Festival.

The festival will be on May 20th, from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission to the event is $20, and full tasting is $35 with admission included.

