Blacksburg Rotary Club celebrates first responders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Blacksburg is recognizing one first responder for extraordinary service this past year.

The club has named Billy Caldwell its First Responder of the Year.

Caldwell is a volunteer firefighter with Riner Volunteer Fire Department.

The club’s president, Tommy Loflin, says it’s important to recognize these first responders for the work they do.

“This award is our way of just saying thank you,” he said. “‘Thank you to all you folks that are out there protecting us. You’re standing ready to come running into the burning house, keep the bad guys away, whatever the case may be, we realize how hard that is and what sacrifices they give up for our protection.’”

Caldwell has been a volunteer firefighter in Riner for over 40 years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.