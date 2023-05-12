Charges pending after fatal two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wirtz native was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Rt. 220, just north of Taylor Road.

87-year-old Robert Montgomery was leaving Carilion Clinic in a Toyota RAV4 when he crossed the northbound lanes of Rt. 220, and was hit by a Honda Civic being driven by 25-year-old Jeremy Quarles, of Roanoke.

Montgomery died at the scene. His passenger, Carol Montgomery, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Quarles was also taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say speed might have factored into the crash and that charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

