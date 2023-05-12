Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Cocoa Mill Prepares for Mother’s Day

Custom orders and seasonal favorites are available
Cocoa Mill - Lexington
Cocoa Mill - Lexington(Cocoa Mill - Lexington)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lexington, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown chocolate shop is ready for Mother’s Day with boxes filled with sweets to celebrate the holiday.

The candymakers at Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company in Lexington were molding chocolate shells so they could hold a truffle filling when Here @ Home visited.

Mike Mayo is the owner and chocolatier at the store. He said Mother’s Day might not be their busiest holiday, but it keeps them on their toes with custom orders and seasonal favorites.

“We got truffles going in them, custom bars, Happy Mother’s day bars and bark,” Mayo said as he explained what was inside their Mother’s Day gift box.

Cocoa Mill moved from downtown Lexington to the College Square Shopping Center about a year ago. Customers have made the move with the business and are still using them to stock up on sweet treats around the holidays, Mayo said.

“We were surprised a little bit with Valentine’s Day and Easter. It ends up getting busier at the last minute. We find in the new location that our shopping habits are a little different,” Mayo said.

Fulfilling those orders and helping spark joy with chocolate keeps the Cocoa Mill team motivated to experiment with their flavors and designs.

“I love to make it. It’s technical, but artistic,” Mayo said.

That passion helps them transform the waterfalls of chocolate into beautiful creations, that Cocoa Mill says they know your mother is going to love.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening

Latest News

SARA Roanoke
SARA - Roaoke Offers Services o Sexual Assault Victims
TAP Pregnancy Program
A Look at TAP’s Free Pregnant Women’s Program
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter