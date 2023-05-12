Cocoa Mill Prepares for Mother’s Day

Lexington, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown chocolate shop is ready for Mother’s Day with boxes filled with sweets to celebrate the holiday.

The candymakers at Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company in Lexington were molding chocolate shells so they could hold a truffle filling when Here @ Home visited.

Mike Mayo is the owner and chocolatier at the store. He said Mother’s Day might not be their busiest holiday, but it keeps them on their toes with custom orders and seasonal favorites.

“We got truffles going in them, custom bars, Happy Mother’s day bars and bark,” Mayo said as he explained what was inside their Mother’s Day gift box.

Cocoa Mill moved from downtown Lexington to the College Square Shopping Center about a year ago. Customers have made the move with the business and are still using them to stock up on sweet treats around the holidays, Mayo said.

“We were surprised a little bit with Valentine’s Day and Easter. It ends up getting busier at the last minute. We find in the new location that our shopping habits are a little different,” Mayo said.

Fulfilling those orders and helping spark joy with chocolate keeps the Cocoa Mill team motivated to experiment with their flavors and designs.

“I love to make it. It’s technical, but artistic,” Mayo said.

That passion helps them transform the waterfalls of chocolate into beautiful creations, that Cocoa Mill says they know your mother is going to love.

