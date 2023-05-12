Danville Habitat for Humanity homes vandalized during construction

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is experiencing vandalism on the homes they are building on Seminole Drive.

All three of the new homes have multiple broken windows over three different occasions. One home was even broken into and vandalized.

The individuals also broke the window of the work truck that was parked on the property.

They have boarded up the windows and contacted the Danville Police Department for extra patrol on the homes.

“This is still a need,” said Kim Baldridge, Executive Director for Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity. “The community is in need of this. The Danville area is in need of housing and definitely in need of affordable housing. So, it’s a deterrent. It’s a discouragement as well, but it’s something that we will continue. It’s our mission because that’s what God’s called us to do.”

The first home is still on track to be complete next month.

