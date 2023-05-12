Birthdays
Danville man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Wayne Bosman, winner of $150,000 prize though the Virginia Lottery.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man won a $150,000 prize playing Powerball through the Virginia Lottery.

Wayne Bosman originally thought he’d won $50,000.

“I forgot about the Power Play!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Bosman bought the ticket at the Juniors Convenient Store at 2980 West Main Street in Danville for the April 19th drawing. His ticket matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000. However, he spent an extra dollar on the Power Play® when he bought the ticket, which tripled his winnings.

The winning numbers were 4-11-21-38-64 and the Powerball number was 11.

