Danville police seek help searching for missing man

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person.

Police are searching for Timothy Lee Mills, 40, who was last seen on Rambler Drive Thursday, May 11 around 8 p.m.

According to police, Mills was last seen wearing a pink and orange hooded sweatshirt and pants. He is around 6′ and 200 lbs.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either:

-Calling patrol at 434-799-6510 (option 4)

-Investigations at 434-799-6508 (option 1, and option 1 again)

-Calling 911

-Contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000

-Approach any officer you see, through social media, or via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov

-Use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818.

