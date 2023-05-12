Danville police seek help searching for missing man
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person.
Police are searching for Timothy Lee Mills, 40, who was last seen on Rambler Drive Thursday, May 11 around 8 p.m.
According to police, Mills was last seen wearing a pink and orange hooded sweatshirt and pants. He is around 6′ and 200 lbs.
Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either:
-Calling patrol at 434-799-6510 (option 4)
-Investigations at 434-799-6508 (option 1, and option 1 again)
-Calling 911
-Contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000
-Approach any officer you see, through social media, or via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov
-Use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818.
