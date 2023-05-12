Birthdays
Doctor discusses stroke recognition and treatment

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - May is Stroke Awareness Month.

And doctors say the need for speed in getting help is one of the most important points they hope everyone will hear.

In the minutes after a stroke, health experts say “time is brain.”

How long it takes for a stroke victim to get help can have a major impact on the outcome.

“The whole mentality of: Act on it. Be fast to recognize a stroke,” said UVA Health Neurosurgeon Dr. Ryan Kellogg. “I think educating people the same way we’ve been doing with heart attacks or cardiac issues, we need to so the same thing with stroke and make people realize this is an emergency.”

During a briefing for reporters Friday morning, Kellogg said new drugs and therapies are improving outcomes, but recognizing a stroke and getting help quickly are critical.

