Frank Beamer receives medal and standing ovation at Virginia Tech’s commencement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech honored one of its legends and icons - Frank Beamer during its commencement ceremony Friday morning.

Beamer was emotional as he received the UT Prosim Medal and a standing ovation from the more than 7000 graduates and their families.

The award recognizes those who embody service, sacrifice, generosity, and esteem accomplishments.

Beamer graduated from tech in 69 and is the winningest coach in the school’s history. He also does philanthropic work promoting literacy across our region.

The school wrote this statement in its spring commencement program:

“Beamer is the winningest coach in Virginia Tech history and led the Hokies to their first appearance in the BCS National Championship at the Sugar Bowl. He has also been a devoted alumnus of Virginia Tech and in 2019 was given the Alumni Distinguished Service Award. He is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. His No. 25 jersey was retired in 2002. His name adorns the Hokies’ locker room, and the street in front of Lane Stadium is named Beamer Way. When he retired in 2015, Beamer was the winningest active coach in Football Bowl Subdivision history. Beamer is also known for his philanthropy across the region. His program, Herma’s Readers, provides books and other resources to schools to promote literacy throughout Southwest Virginia. The program was named after his mother, who was a school teacher.”

Congratulations, Coach!

