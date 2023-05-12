Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - An arrest has been made in connection to the threatening text message sent to a staff member at Goochland High School on Thursday.

Goochland Elementary, middle, and high schools were put on lockdown for most of the day as school staff and the sheriff’s office conducted their search.

“Due to the specific language in the text message, we decided to move into a lockdown while we investigated the situation,” said Andy Armstrong, interim superintendent.

No weapons were recovered while searching all classes.

“I don’t remember the exact verbiage, but it referenced ‚“’ have a gun, I’m going to shoot people.’ It mentioned killing people. It was very direct language and prompted us to go into a lockdown when we received that,” Armstrong said.

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office took a juvenile into custody but has not released any more details yet.

“We continue to follow up on leads, and if any student or family has any information, please let me know or utilize our anonymous reporting system that can be found on our school website,” Armstrong said.

The school division released middle and high school students at the normal dismissal time.

The middle and high school will be closed Friday, May 12, as staff and students regroup at the secondary complex. Students who need mental health support can go to the Community Services Board from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for walk-in appointments.

All after-school events at the secondary complex were postponed Thursday, but weekend events are still on as scheduled.

“We don’t want to leave anything to chance, and it’s obviously not a joke no matter what anyone is thinking about of it, and we take it very seriously,” Armstrong said. “We hope it deters anyone else from doing anything like this. When we do identify this individual, student or not, they’re going to face not only the typical school discipline but charges associated from our Sheriff’s Office as well.”

To submit safety concerns to Goochland schools, visit here or call 804-424-5027. Those concerned can also email 1730@alert1.us.

