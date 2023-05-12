Localities team up to promote NRV tourism

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A new logo, mantra and redesigned website were unveiled Thursday for Visit NRV.

“Kind of a theme throughout the day was our collaboration and building on momentum and driving some of these things forward. And so we’re all very excited to be able to release this brand and this website and the data,” Giles County Director of Marketing and Tourism Cora Gnegy said.

Visit NRV consists of Montgomery County, Pulaski County, Giles County, Floyd County and the City of Radford.

The goal for the new look is to attract more people to the region.

“Lots of inspiration to come and visit and have their own experiences, make their own experiences, whether it’s couples, or sports fans, or history and heritage,” Gnegy said.

Tourism plays a major role in the NRV. According to Gnegy, In Giles County the industry is a $30 million direct impact.

These localities say when working together, it helps everyone.

“Without the localities working together, it’s not going to succeed and I think we’ve proven that we we’ve stayed strong,” Pulaski County Director of Tourism Peggy White said. “We’re not a formal organization, we’ve worked together for the past 12 years to make this happen.”

“Today’s meeting was pretty much, I think, a milestone for Virginia’s New River Valley as a tourism destination,” said David Rotenizer, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office.

The new branding and website includes the county and city locations in the NRV but also incorporates all towns.

“This was definitely a region-wide, Virginia’s New River Valley regionwide, efforts and collaborative actions that we’ve taken,” Gnegy said.

