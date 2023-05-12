A Look at TAP’s Free Pregnant Women’s Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TAP offers a free pregnant women’s program that provides support services during and after pregnancy.

Larita Whitfield and Darlene Bannister join us on Here @ Home to talk about some of those services, including assistance accessing prenatal, dental, and nutritional care, tips on parenting and preparing for the baby, and education about your baby’s development and what to expect during labor and delivery.

The program also offers after-delivery visits and well-baby checks.

Listen in to our conversation about how to access these free services

To enroll contact them at 540.767.6094 or email them at tapheadstart@tapintohope.org.

