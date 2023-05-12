Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

A Look at TAP’s Free Pregnant Women’s Program

Services during and after pregnancy
TAP Pregnancy Program
TAP Pregnancy Program(TAP Pregnancy Program)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TAP offers a free pregnant women’s program that provides support services during and after pregnancy.

Larita Whitfield and Darlene Bannister join us on Here @ Home to talk about some of those services, including assistance accessing prenatal, dental, and nutritional care, tips on parenting and preparing for the baby, and education about your baby’s development and what to expect during labor and delivery.

The program also offers after-delivery visits and well-baby checks.

Listen in to our conversation about how to access these free services

To enroll contact them at 540.767.6094 or email them at tapheadstart@tapintohope.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening

Latest News

Cocoa Mill - Lexington
Cocoa Mill Prepares for Mother’s Day
SARA Roanoke
SARA - Roaoke Offers Services o Sexual Assault Victims
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter