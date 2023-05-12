Birthdays
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: A major achievement should be followed by a period of rest and reflection

Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says she’s needing that down time after her recent graduation from Radford University with her Master’s degree
Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs is a new graduate herself, earning her Master's degree from...
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this season of graduations, the question is often ‘What comes next?’

That’s the case following many big achievements or milestones.

But author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says we don’t necessarily have to have something else on the agenda immediately.

“While I think it is great to dream big and push hard we must balance this against the need for seasons of calm and refocus. We need time to allow ourselves to celebrate big moments and enter into a season of rest and refresh,” says Scaggs.

It’s a topic that hits close to home for Scaggs, who recently earned her Master’s degree from Radford University.

“I hope this helps graduates across our region who may be wrestling with what’s next for them. If they don’t know yet, that’s okay! Periods of rest and pause bring about clarity and preparedness for the future,” she says.

Scaggs understands that taking time off is tough for a lot of high-achieving people, but it’s still important to do

“It can be hard to do that, because we have a culture that prioritizes productivity and achievement. While not inherently bad to want these things, we have to be realistic about our need for rest and fun,” says Scaggs.

You’ll find more great insight from Scaggs in her blog, “Boldly Pursue.” Here’s a link to that, as well as to her book,”Worth it and Wonderful.”

