Navigating emotions on Mother’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is meant to be a joyous time celebrating moms and mother figures.

For some, it can be more difficult.

Sarah Harig, the director of Family Service for Roanoke Valley says there are several reasons someone may not enjoy Mother’s Day including:

Mom has passed away

Someone does not have a good relationship with mom

Someone is longing to become a mother

Mother and child are separated

“So I think the biggest thing is that it’s okay to not make this be a feel good holiday for you. That that is normal. And that’s to be expected for people who have those kinds of experiences, and to give yourself space to process that,” Harig said.

If you know someone who struggles with Mother’s Day, reach out, and include them in your plans.

“So I think, acknowledging it and being able to talk about is really important. You know, we know our loved ones who might be struggling on that day. And so being able to say, like, Hey, I know this day is coming up. And I just want you to know, I’m thinking about you, and I’m here to talk, if that’s something that you want to do. I think the biggest thing is that acknowledgement creates a space where especially can handle talking about maybe the harder side of Mother’s Day, and is there as someone to support me,” Harig said.

Holidays like Mother’s Day can bring up feelings of grief. Harig suggests honoring those feelings, and creating new traditions.

