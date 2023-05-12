Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Navigating emotions on Mother’s Day

Local counselor says it’s okay to hold space for grief
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is meant to be a joyous time celebrating moms and mother figures.

For some, it can be more difficult.

Sarah Harig, the director of Family Service for Roanoke Valley says there are several reasons someone may not enjoy Mother’s Day including:

  • Mom has passed away
  • Someone does not have a good relationship with mom
  • Someone is longing to become a mother
  • Mother and child are separated

“So I think the biggest thing is that it’s okay to not make this be a feel good holiday for you. That that is normal. And that’s to be expected for people who have those kinds of experiences, and to give yourself space to process that,” Harig said.

If you know someone who struggles with Mother’s Day, reach out, and include them in your plans.

“So I think, acknowledging it and being able to talk about is really important. You know, we know our loved ones who might be struggling on that day. And so being able to say, like, Hey, I know this day is coming up. And I just want you to know, I’m thinking about you, and I’m here to talk, if that’s something that you want to do. I think the biggest thing is that acknowledgement creates a space where especially can handle talking about maybe the harder side of Mother’s Day, and is there as someone to support me,” Harig said.

Holidays like Mother’s Day can bring up feelings of grief. Harig suggests honoring those feelings, and creating new traditions.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Scattered rain and storm chances build in this evening
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke

Latest News

VT Graduation
VT Graduation
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for takeoff from Denver International...
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
Caesars temporary casino
A sneak peak inside the Caesars temporary casino in Danville
7@four: Wine and Roses Festival
7@four: Wine and Roses Festival
Habitat for Humanity vandalism
Danville Habitat for Humanity homes vandalized during construction