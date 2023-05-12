Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One person hospitalized after Friday morning shooting in Roanoke City

Police responded to the area of Hunt Ave NW and 10th St. NW Friday morning for reports of a...
Police responded to the area of Hunt Ave NW and 10th St. NW Friday morning for reports of a shooting.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department responded Friday morning to reports of a shooting in northwest Roanoke City on Hunt Ave. NW.

According to officials on scene, one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened at the Shell gas station and Chester’s Chicken on 10th street

The victim drove to the area of Downing St. NW and Dupree St. NW and called 9-1-1 for help. There is no word on their current condition.

Lucy Addison Middle School and Lincoln Terrance Elementary Schools were briefly put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

No one is in custody.

Check back in to this article for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Snead, charged in Bedford County for a threat against Liberty High School
Liberty High student charged for threat against school
Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke considers restoration or replacement of Mill Mountain Star
Don Jones mugshot
Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office.
USPS releases statement about sporadic delivery in Roanoke
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Rain and storm chances increase this evening

Latest News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter
Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lynchburg. Photo...
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Not everyone will see storms this evening; best place to witness one would be areas west.
Rain and storm chances increase this evening
Thomas M Lehrmann was charged with two counts of using a communication device to facilitate...
Lynchburg man charged for attempting to meet with child offline
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International...
United pilots to picket as airline unions press for higher pay