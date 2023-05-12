One person hospitalized after Friday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department responded Friday morning to reports of a shooting in northwest Roanoke City on Hunt Ave. NW.

According to officials on scene, one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting occurred on Hunt Ave NW. The victim drove to the area of Downing St. NW and Dupree St. NW and called 9-1-1 for help. There is no word on their current condition.

Lucy Addison Middle School and Lincoln Terrance Elementary Schools were briefly put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

No one is in custody.

